LilAnthony Johnson charged in shooting death of his brother (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting his brother at a bus stop.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at Monkhouse Dr. and Interstate Dr., they found Lil’Charles Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a gas station. His brother allegedly shot him when they became involved in a dispute at a bus stop.

The Shreveport Fire Department took Johnson to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died.

Responding officers detained a man at the scene. Detectives with the Shreveport Violent Crimes Unit collected evidence and determined LilAnthony Johnson reportedly shot his brother multiple times and arrested him.

He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.