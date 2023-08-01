BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Mexico police looking for a fugitive they thought fled the state received a tip from Bossier City that helped them make the arrest.

According to police, 43-year-old Richard Ruiz Leyva was wanted by the Hobbs Police Department on second-degree murder charges.

While law enforcement searched for Leyva, they learned that Derek Thomas was harboring him.

Thomas was found by Louisiana State Police in the vehicle that police in New Mexico believed was used by Leyva in his flight attempt. A joint task force of Louisiana law enforcement found the vehicle at a gas station on Hamilton and I-20 in Bossier.

Police arrested Thomas who was an out-of-state fugitive from Indiana wanted on trafficking controlled substances.

Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that Leyva was driving a Silver Nissan Sentra with a temporary plate. The Nissan was seen driving recklessly in order to evade police pursuit.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, and as a result, the Nissan veered off the road and crashed into several light poles and gas meters. The driver was identified as Richard Ruiz Leyva and he was arrested.

Police in New Mexico said Leyva used several people as decoys in his attempt to evade arrest; they will be prosecuted at a future date.