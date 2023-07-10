Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer is expected to make a full recovery after being struck with a taser.

SPD was called to the scene of an assault and battery in the 1200 block of Oakland Street on July 6, where officers came into contact with two male members of a family who had been in a physical altercation. According to SPD, William Cooper, 21, allegedly struck his family member in the face and caused a laceration.

While Cooper was being interviewed, he lunged at one of the police officers with a taser and struck the officer with said taser.

An SPD press release details that the police officer defended himself after being struck by the taser and was able to take Cooper into custody.

Cooper was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of felony battery on a police officer, and one count of simple battery regarding the initial offense.