SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man Saturday after a high-speed chase through Shreveport ended in a crash.

Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop at Curtis Ln. and Lakeshore Dr. around 9:25 p.m. Saturday. The driver reportedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when he struck a tree on Milam St.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the driver, Kelvin Ragster, was illegally in possession of a firearm. Ragster is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated flight in a motor vehicle.