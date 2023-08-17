SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly throwing rocks at firefighters responding to an apartment fire.

Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the report of a fire at the Jolie Apartments on 1007 Quail Creek Road around 3:04 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story building.

A resident in the apartment above the fire managed to escape with their dog. Authorities said no one was injured during the fire.

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Fire damage at Jolie Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

It took 32 firefighters just under 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Officials said four apartments suffered damage, but they do not yet know the extent.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a man was throwing rocks at the responding firefighters and officers took him into custody.

The fire remains under investigation.