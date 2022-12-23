Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. The caller advised deputies that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting to assault their neighbor.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joshua Pete Stephens. After authorities contacted Stephens, he allegedly began screaming about angels and demons. Stephens also claimed to be Jesus Christ.

Deputies then arrested him, and he was charged with Disturbing the Peace.