HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wielding a machete after a standoff Friday night.

At 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 P.R. 1329, near the “Crossroads Community,” for a domestic violence report. They discovered that Bryon Nelson allegedly assaulted a family member and was armed with a machete.

Nelson reportedly threatened the officers and was highly combative. When deputies confronted Nelson, they ordered him to drop the machete. Authorities say he refused and retreated into a barn on the property.

The HCSO Emergency Response Team activated, and law enforcement formed a perimeter around the barn. Officers say Nelson responded to ERT negotiators with threats and obscenities. When negotiations failed, deputies attempted to force Nelson out of the barn using chemical munitions.

Officials say ERT entered the building, but Nelson refused to drop the machete. Deputies managed to disarm him using less lethal force.

Emergency Medical Services treated Nelson on the scene before deputies placed him under arrest. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

“I’m extremely proud of how these Deputies handled this dangerous situation, and nobody was injured. It highlighted that the training our Deputies and Emergency Response Team undergo is efficient and effective,” said Sheriff B.J. Fletcher.