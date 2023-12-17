LSP trooper struck head-on in crash at Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana State Police trooper was struck head-on while doing traffic control at the Independence Bowl Saturday.
Just after 9:00 p.m., a trooper with LSP Troop G was working on traffic control following a previous crash. Officials said they were properly positioned, with emergency lights on when the trooper was struck head-on.
According to authorities, the trooper and the other driver only sustained minor injuries.
In light of the crash, the LSP asked the public to be aware that Louisiana has a “move over” law for everyone’s safety. When approaching a law enforcement vehicle, tow truck or a person changing a tire on the roadside, drivers must move over to keep everyone safe.
Officials asked drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed when passing others in the roadway.