SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana State Police trooper was struck head-on while doing traffic control at the Independence Bowl Saturday.

Just after 9:00 p.m., a trooper with LSP Troop G was working on traffic control following a previous crash. Officials said they were properly positioned, with emergency lights on when the trooper was struck head-on.

LSP trooper struck head-on in crash at Independence Bowl (Source: Louisiana State Police)

LSP trooper struck head-on in crash at Independence Bowl (Source: Louisiana State Police)

According to authorities, the trooper and the other driver only sustained minor injuries.

In light of the crash, the LSP asked the public to be aware that Louisiana has a “move over” law for everyone’s safety. When approaching a law enforcement vehicle, tow truck or a person changing a tire on the roadside, drivers must move over to keep everyone safe.

Officials asked drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed when passing others in the roadway.