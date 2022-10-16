HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have identified a man found dead late Saturday morning in the median on U.S. Highway 80 east of Stockwell Road.

LSO Troop G troopers say 81-year-old Daniel Finnell of Haughton was the victim of a Friday night hit-and-run accident.

Charges are pending against 35-year-old Matthew Jones of South Carolina, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle that hit Finnell.

The initial investigation revealed that just before 10 p.m. Friday, Jones was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway 80.

At the same time, Finnell was walking near the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Jones struck Finnell. After the crash, Jones fled the scene and made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.

Finnell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.

It is unknown if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.