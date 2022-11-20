ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a release Sunday, the Louisiana State Police released new details about the investigation into a Rapides Parish deputy involved in a shooting.

Officials say a Critical Incident Briefing Video has been produced and includes body camera footage, video from a dashboard camera and footage recorded by a bystander. Images in the video are graphic and may be upsetting to viewers.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 during a traffic stop on 7th St. near Broadway Ave. in Alexandria.

During a confrontation between 45-year-old Derrick J. Kittling and the deputy, Kittling gained control of the deputy’s taser. During the struggle the deputy discharged his duty weapon, striking Kittling. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died of his wounds.

Louisiana State Police continue to investigate the shooting.