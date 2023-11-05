SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday morning in Shreveport.

Dispatch records show police responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Rosemont St. around 8:45 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department has requested the Louisiana State Police to investigate the shooting.

Shreveport officer-involved shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Authorities have not yet released information on how the shooting occurred. The LSP says more details will be released when they become available.

The shooting remains under investigation.