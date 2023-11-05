SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday morning in Shreveport.
Dispatch records show police responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Rosemont St. around 8:45 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department has requested the Louisiana State Police to investigate the shooting.
Authorities have not yet released information on how the shooting occurred. The LSP says more details will be released when they become available.
The shooting remains under investigation.