SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person died in police custody Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Shreveport police contacted the LSP to investigate the death of a person in SPD custody around 1:30 a.m.

The case remains under investigation.

LSP officials said once they coordinate with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the District Attorney they will release additional details about the case.