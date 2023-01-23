MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.

Sheriff Dauzat says the investigation began in December when his office received a complaint regarding the booking officer. Sheriff Dauzat says the investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a fist time offender to provide her with money she was not entitled to.

After a month-long investigation, deputies interviewed the suspect, who resigned and ended her employment with the parish jail.

Her bond was set at $20,000.