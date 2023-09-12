All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find an attempted murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

A Red River Parish man is reportedly wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a Campti man in August. Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock, also known as ”Omar,” is from the 1300 block of Suzanne St. in Coushatta, but he has ties to the Payne subdivision and the Shreveport area.

Brock is around 6′ tall and approximately 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rmaury Brock (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office) Rmaury Brock (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies began investigating after they were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Campti on Aug. 10. When first responders arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the parking lot with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

EMS took the man to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment of injuries. Officials said the man is recovering but has a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead of him.

Deputies at the scene learned the suspect fled and were unable to uncover a description while canvassing the area. The NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau collected evidence and bullet casings at the scene.

Detectives said if you see Brock, do not engage with him, warning he may be armed. NPSO asks that anyone with information on where he is should contact law enforcement. Call 911, or call the NPSO at (318) 352-6432 or (318) 357-7851.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through the P3Tips app.