BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Louisiana men are accused of trafficking a child for sex after an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies across the state.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating Clint Arnouville, 30 of Bossier City, after the mother of a juvenile victim came forward with allegations of rape against him.

Clint Arnouville, 30. (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Arnouville was booked into the Bossier Max where he faces the following charges:

4 counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

First Degree Rape of Child Under 13 years of age

Sexual Abuse of an Animal

2 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

77 counts of Pornography involving Juveniles

Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

During the investigation into the alleged sex crimes, detectives connected another person to the

investigation after searching electronic devices.

Alan Byrd, 40 of Lafayette, was identified as a suspect in the case.

In mid-December, several BSO detectives traveled to Lafayette to coordinate search and arrest warrants with ICAC, Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for Byrd and his residence.

During the search of his residence, Homeland Security investigators located a cellular device believed to have been used by Byrd to transfer and deliver images of child pornography to

Arnouville.

Alan Byrd, 40. (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Byrd was arrested and transported to the Bossier Max where he faces the following charges:

Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes

First degree Rape of a Child Under 13 years of age

Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor

A total of 3 juvenile victims were identified by BSO detectives during the investigation.

Detectives say as the investigation continues, there is the potential for more charges against both suspects.