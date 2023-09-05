CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man and his wife who were killed during an officer-involved shooting north of Shreveport last week have been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Nathan Grice was shot and killed by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies who responded to a disturbance near Old Mooringsport Road just before 2 a.m. on August 30.

The deputies heard shots being fired from a residence in the 800 block of Ed’s Boulevard, which runs off Old Mooringsport Road, and they returned fire, killing Grice.

Deputies searched the residence and found a deceased female occupant inside. The woman has been identified as Deborah T. Grice, 44.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.