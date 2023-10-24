UPDATE (10/26/2023): On October 26, 2023, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second suspect, 39-year-old Rachel Hatchcock, has been arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder. The arrest stems from a missing person complaint about 55-year-old Tia Renee Wiley Adams of Jonesville, La.

Photo courtesy of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Adams was found deceased on the property of George Thomas Jr. Thomas was arrested on October 20, 2023.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2023, officials of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office received a missing person complaint about 55-year-old Tia Renee Wiley Adams of Jonesville, La. During the course of the investigation, detectives began searching areas around Jonesville for Adams.

According to authorities, they placed Adams in the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database as a missing person. As the investigation and search for Adams continued, detectives received a lead that Adams could possibly be the victim of a homicide.

Authorities arrived at a residence on Stella Street in Jonesville where they made contact with 53-year-old George Thomas Jr. Detectives searched Thomas’ residence and allegedly located a female subject’s body in a container behind the home.

The deceased body was sent off for an autopsy and was later identified as Adams. Thomas was placed under arrest. On October 20, 2023, Thomas was charged with Second-Degree Murder.