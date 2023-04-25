SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man has been found guilty of attempted robbery by a Caddo Parish Jury.

Brad Galloway, 56, was wearing a wig, sunglasses, Covid-style mask, gloves, and a hat when he entered the Home Federal Bank on Pines Road on Sept. 22, 2022 and handed the teller a note.

“This is a robbery,” the note read.

Galloway demanded $100, $20 and $10 be placed in a plastic grocery sack, but when the employees of the bank refused to follow his orders Galloway left the scene. Police later located the black sedan Galloway had driven.

Galloway had tried to disguise the vehicle by changing license plates and removing a sticker that hid the emblem on the vehicle’s trunk.

Officers were able to locate the gloves, mask, hat, and fibers from the wig. The clothing Galloway wore in the robbery was found inside of his motel room.

A video of the robbery was played for the jurors at the trial, where bank employees and officers from the Shreveport Police Department testified.

The jury was made up of five men and one woman, who deliberated to arrive at their guilty-as-charged verdict in less than 30 minutes.

Galloway will return on May 4 for sentencing. He could receive up to three and a half years in prison with or without hard labor.

Assistant District Attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Bryce Kinley prosecuted Galloway, who was defended by Elizabeth Gibson and Carter Lawrence.