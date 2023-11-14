Disclaimer: Images depict injury to an animal that may be graphic.

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Many are investigating the abuse and neglect of a horse that was found starved and injured Sunday.

Officials said police and animal control officers were called out for a report of a horse on the loose near McFarland Street. Officers found the animal in very poor condition. The horse was thin, and its face showed a number of scars and healing injuries. Some skin had been removed from a hind leg, and it was bleeding from one of its front legs.

While waiting on a horse trailer, the horse collapsed, necessitating officers to physically move it into the trailer.

Starving, injured horse found in Many (Source: Many Police Department)

Starving, injured horse found in Many (Source: Many Police Department)

Starving, injured horse found in Many (Source: Many Police Department)

Starving, injured horse found in Many (Source: Many Police Department)

Starving, injured horse found in Many (Source: Many Police Department)

After arriving at the Sabine Humane Society Shelter, they pulled the horse from the trailer. They provided it with water, and the horse revived. The MPD donated feed and supplies for its care. By the time officers left the horse was reportedly alert and grazing.

The horse survived the night, and a vet will be called to deal with the horse’s health and injuries, according to authorities.

The MPD is investigating abuse and neglect of the horse and asks that anyone with information regarding the owner of this horse contact them at (318) 256-5617 or by private message on their Facebook page.