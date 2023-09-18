NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are investigating a shooting considered an attempted murder-suicide in Natchitoches Parish.

On Sunday evening around 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a woman being shot at a home in the 8600 block of La. Hwy 6 West near Robeline

Robeline Police and deputies arrived on the scene to find a 53-year-old female suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, pleading for help.

Deputies also discovered a deceased 52-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor.

Detectives say during the investigation they determined the victim and deceased to be former dating partners.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe the male went to the victim’s residence, allegedly shot the victim multiple times, then turned the weapon on himself.

The home where detectives say an attempted murder-suicide took place near Robeline Sunday night. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say the investigation remains active and ongoing.