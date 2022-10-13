LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview police officer was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to court documents.

Officials with the City of Longview said the police department was contacted on Tuesday regarding a criminal investigation involving one of the department’s peace officers.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Lieutenant Seth Vanover, using the username “jjdad36” on a social media app, contacted an undercover special agent who was based in Florida and began engaging with them through private messages in 2020.

The agent’s account was designed “to identify and target adult individuals who were seeking to make contact with and engage in illegal sexual activity with minor children.”

Within the app, Vanover allegedly messaged the agent who claimed to be a 33-year-old single mother where he said he would like to do sexual acts with a 9-year-old.

Vanover also sent a message that said “it would be my honor” for him to perform sexual acts on the child, according to court documents.

In a separate FBI undercover operation, documents state Vanover messaged an agent in a public chat room titled “Familylovers” using the username “jattleson” and described acts he would like to commit with a 13-year-old.

Three of the IP addresses traced during the investigation were linked to city property, records show. Another was linked to an address in Diana.

Officials with the city of Longview said the employee engaged in the FBI’s investigation submitted his resignation after being made aware of the investigation, and officials said the department is not involved in the case but is cooperating with the FBI.

“The department expects the highest standards for all employees and will not tolerate criminal behavior,” officials with the city said. “The department will investigate any allegations of employee misconduct to the fullest extent and uphold the department’s standard of ‘providing professional policing’ to the Longview community.”

Vanover was booked on Tuesday then released to another agency on Wednesday, according to jail records.