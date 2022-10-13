SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport.

Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m.

“I was stocking some inventory when it happened, and my other employee was here. She ran to the door to lock the door because it was right out front,” she said.

When Willis first heard the gunshot, she immediately began calling 911.

“I thought it was like a firework the first one or two, but it just kept going. It was probably about seven shots, and then it was about 15 seconds in between the other ones.”

She says it took about four minutes for SPD to arrive. It was heartbreaking to discover someone lost their life outside her family’s store.

“Pretty sad because it was somebody young. Like, there’s no reason for these kids these days to be in gun violence,” said Willis.

A bullet from the shooting remains stuck in the left side of the building.

The shooting left Willis shaken and concerned about coming back to work Wednesday.

“I wish I could’ve called in and not come in this morning. That’s the way I was feeling when I was on my way, but I know that I had to be here for my family because I needed to make sure that I was here when my other people came in so they don’t think we’re not fighting for them. Like we got their backs.”

Three people died, and another person is in critical condition due to Tuesday’s violence. Willis hopes the community continues to take action to put an end to gun violence.

“And I hope people in this neighborhood start fighting back on it instead of shooting and not asking questions later,” she said.

Wills turned over her security camera footage to the Shreveport Police Department.