A Bowie County jury sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison on Monday for killing former girlfriend Jennifer Garrett, 29.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County jury sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison on Monday for killing his former girlfriend.

Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.

Turner was found guilty by the jury on Friday.

The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before returning with the sentence. They also fined Turner $10,000.