SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Monday.

Dispatch records show over 19 units responded to a home on the 7200 block of Old River Dr. around 2:00 p.m. The LSP says two officers arrived and an altercation with the home’s resident, Robert Diamond, began. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says police fired on Diamond after he produced a handgun when they approached him.

Diamond was taken to Ochsner LSU University Health Shreveport with at least one gunshot wound, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:35 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Officials say no officers were injured during the incident.

The Shreveport Police Department contacted the LSP to take over the investigation. The LSP says their investigators are working diligently to process the crime scene. Body and dash cam footage is still being reviewed.

Officials say once further information is learned about this investigation the LSP will release it to the public.

Diamond’s death marks the 30th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.