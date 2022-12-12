WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attempting to switch out price tags for cheaper ones at a local Walmart store.

Police say officers were called to the Walmart on Glenwood Drive around 4:10 p.m. Friday for a report of shoplifting. An employee told them they saw 40-year-old Michael Mapp selecting items from the shelves in the grocery department as well as the men’s department, walking around and placing cheaper price tags over the original barcodes.

As the employee continued to watch Mapp, he approached the self-checkout registers and allegedly didn’t pay the original price for the items. When he left the store, the employee introduced themselves to Mapp and escorted him to the Asset Protection’s office.

Police say he he admitted to officers that he used stickers with cheaper prices and placed them over the items.

The items were returned to the store and Mapp was placed under arrest and charged with theft.