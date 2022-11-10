CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man is in jail after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they found him in possession of child pornography.

According to police, 34-year-old, Timothy Hendricks was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported that he had child sexual abuse material.

CPSO Detective Jared Marshall launched an investigation into Hendricks’ activities in September 2022 and on November 9, executed a search warrant on November 9 at a home in the 6400 block of Peacock Trail in Keithville.

Hendricks was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was previously convicted on federal charges related to the possession of child pornography in 2010.

The investigation is ongoing, and CPSO said Hendricks could face additional charges once the investigation is completed.