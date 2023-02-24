CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man is behind bars for allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend in December.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 9900 block of Mansfield Road in reference to a domestic battery on Dec. 10, 2022. The victim told police that her boyfriend, Emmanuel Reyes, 30, punched and choked her during an argument the previous day at their home. Reyes reportedly also sexually abused her afterwards.

Police say the abuse continued the following day at their place of work where Reyes again hit her in reference to the same argument. They left work together and he allegedly continued to hit her in the face and choke her as he drove out of the parking lot.

Reyes eventually got out of the car and fled around the 9900 block of Mansfield Road after he thought he heard police sirens. The sheriff’s office was then called and an investigation was launched.

On Dec. 12, sheriffs obtained a warrant for Reyes’ arrest for one count each of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

He was located and arrested in Houston, Texas on Feb. 10 where he was jailed for the outstanding warrant.

Reyes was eventually extradited and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Feb. 21 where he remains with a $150,000 bond.