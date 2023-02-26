KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on theft, narcotics and weapons charges.

Officials say a business owner reported the theft of metal from his property in the 8300 block of West Antoine Loop on Friday. Surveillance video showed the theft took place just after midnight that day.

The business owner reported that he found the stolen items in the yard of an ex-employee, Chad DeLoach, the following day. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Jeremiah Ct. around 11:45 a.m. and obtained a warrant to search the property. Authorities say DeLoach was found hiding in the bathroom of a camper on the property and taken into custody.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a stolen license plate, a firearm and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement booked DeLoach into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged him with one count each of simple burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons while possessing a controlled dangerous substance.