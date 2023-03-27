All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man is facing charges of arson and attempted murder for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire with her and five children inside.

Officers with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office booked Michael Sherrick, 44, into the Caddo Parish Jail on Friday. He is facing charges of one count of arson and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire on the 14000 block of Johns Gin Rd. early Wednesday morning. Crews at the scene learned a mother and five children were inside the home at the time of the fire and escaped safely.

State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire started in the attic and was intentionally set. They say that there was an altercation between the homeowner and her ex-boyfriend shortly before the fire occurred. She also reported seeing Sherrick leave the home’s attic and run out of the house around the time she started to smell smoke in the home.

A warrant was issued for Sherrick’s arrest. He was later found back at the scene. Officials say he ran from officers but was later taken into custody.