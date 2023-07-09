SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles fighting for their lives Friday.

Officials say the Shreveport Police Department received a shots fired call around 9:47 p.m. to the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Rd. First responders found a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The juvenile reportedly traveled a short distance in the vehicle before coming to a stop at the scene.

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile later arrived by personal vehicle at Willis Knighton North. Officials say the second juvenile also suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are continuing to investigate how the shooting happened. If you have any information, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or leave an anonymous tip with Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or through their P3Tips app.