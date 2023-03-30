GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was ejected from a vehicle early Wednesday when it crashed during a police chase from Greenwood, La. into Lufkin, Texas.

A Greenwood Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they say was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Officials say the 17-year-old unlicensed driver, Kevin Olalde, believed that Greenwood Police could not leave Greenwood during a pursuit and fled.

Juveniles lead police on chase across state line (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

Caddo deputies assisted the officers, laying out spike strips to stop the vehicle. The chase led into Angelina County where body camera footage shows the tires of the vehicle blow before it rolls multiple times. Officials say the juvenile passenger was ejected in the crash.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital to be medically cleared following the crash. Authorities say no one was seriously injured during the pursuit and the passenger was released to a parent.

Officers arrested Olalde and booked him into the Angelina County Jail. He is charged with felony evading arrest with a vehicle and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The Lufkin Police Department compiled officer body camera and in-car footage of the early morning chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.