CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second-degree murder trial of Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris is underway after a jury was selected for the case in Caddo Parish District Court, with opening arguments starting Wednesday.

The trial started Monday, with jury selection completed Tuesday in the trial against 32-year-old Christopher Jerron Dooley.

Dooley will be tried for the June 19 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Danzeria Ferris, Jr at a Texaco station on Hearne Avenue near Hollywood Avenue. Dooley is also charged with possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan – an element associated with the slaying of Ferris.