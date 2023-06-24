CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned seven indictments, including sex crime charges against two juveniles, in its session that ended Thursday.

According to a media release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office one man, 20-year-old Devin Porter Jr. was the target of three indictments out of seven, encompassing 22 separate counts for criminal acts allegedly committed in late March.

The top of the charges for Porter is one count of second-degree murder, in connection with the March 25 gunshot death of Jacorvin Taylor. The 32-year-old was one of seven people fired at by Porter in a shooting spree that occurred in the early morning on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Counts two through seven in the first indictment are for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the other injuries caused in the gunfire spree.

Count eight in this indictment is for aggravated flight from an officer when he failed to bring his vehicle to a stop upon command from a police officer.

In the second indictment against him, Porter faces 13 counts topped by illegal possession of stolen things, namely a stolen car used in the commission of the shooting spree, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and illegal use of weapons. The remaining 10 counts encompass damage to vehicles during the shooting spree.

The third indictment against Porter consists of one count, resisting an officer.

Also indicted for second-degree murder, is 19-year-old Natoya Dixon, charged with the March 5 slaying of Tyniece Haley. The 19-year-old, Haley, was shot in the parking lot of a skating business on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop after the business had closed for the day. A group of people had reportedly met there to fight.

Two juveniles, determined through judicial process to have probable cause to be tried in adult court after continued custody hearings, are Miguel Foret and Truman Krantz, each charged with first-degree rape.

Finally, a secret indictment was handed up by the grand jury. Due to the nature of the charges and other considerations, further details of the last three indictments were filed under seal.