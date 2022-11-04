SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion.

Bellion was arrested on May 8 by Bossier City Police and charged with domestic battery abuse and child endangerment. While in the custody of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, he requested a medical visit and was brought to LSU Ochsner Health for treatment.

While a private security detail was escorting him to the police transfer vehicle, Belion escaped the security officers, ran through the hospital, and sprinted across Kings Highway.

Shreveport police found Belion on May 11 at the home of Summer Daniels, the victim in the domestic abuse child endangerment indictment. SPD surrounded the home and requested Belion surrender. Belion refused, and officers entered the house and arrested him, according to court records.

Belion will appear in court for sentencing on November 29. He faces the mandatory-minimum sentence of five years but could face up to 10 years.