SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty of raping a teen relative in a motel room rented by the accused.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Christopher McKnight’s guilty verdict was decided unanimously by a jury that deliberated for just over 35 minutes.

Christopher McKnight convicted of raping juvenile (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

A release from the DAs office said that on May 13, 2022, McKnight raped the 17-year-old female relative. After the act McKnight went into the bathroom and the teen turned on her cell phone voice recorder.

On the recording, McKnight could be heard apologizing to the victim and also requesting that she perform oral sex on him while asking very specific questions about the act and once again apologizing to the victim.

Jurors heard testimony from the victim’s mother and her boyfriend who dropped her off at McKnight that evening as well as the motel clerk.

He faces a minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 40 years when he is sentenced for second-degree rape on November 8.