SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury determined that a Shreveport man was guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2020 over a dispute about her car.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 40-year-old Gregory Earl Jones was convicted on Thursday of fatally shooting Tasha Mayberry on February 16, 2020.

Evidence presented in court showed that Jones shot Mayberry at West 73 Street and Union Avenue after she refused to give him her car. Three neighbors reported hearing the couple argue in the driveway. The argument then escalated, and Jones shot the woman twice with a 9-mm handgun. One shot hit her heart and both lungs. The second shot hit her in the leg.

Jones reportedly fled the scene on foot but was caught the next day. Police said that when they attempted to arrest Jones, he pointed a gun at them, and police fired in self-defense, wounding him.

DNA evidence left on a cap near Mayberry’s body in the driveway was linked to Jones. Forensic testing also proved that Jones’ gun was the murder weapon, and financial papers belonging to Jones were found inside Mayberry’s home, which confirmed the couple’s relationship.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour to unanimously conclude that Gregory Earl Jones was guilty of second-degree murder. The charge carries a mandatory term of life in prison with the benefit of probation, parole, or sentence suspension. Jones will return on May 30 for sentencing.