SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a man guilty of assault after he pulled a gun out on another bank customer he accused of having poor driving etiquette.

The Caddo Parish DA said 46-year-old Ozzie Washington was found guilty by the jury after they deliberated for only 20 minutes.

According to the DA’s office, Washington was in line at the Market Street branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union in downtown Shreveport on March 18, 2021. As he waited, Washington felt another customer cut him off.

Washington exited his car with a gun and approached the other driver’s vehicle as he made an ATM withdrawal. He was irate and yelling at the victim for the perceived traffic offense.

During the exchange, Washington is said to have told the passenger in his vehicle to “grab the chopper” so he could “blow this mother—–‘s head off.” He then showed a handgun and waved it in the air.

Washington will return to court for sentencing on December 27. He faces up to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a firearm.