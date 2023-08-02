SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm will serve time in jail and pay a fine.

Travis Latrea Adams, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. A $1000 fine plus court costs was also handed down during sentencing.

Adams was pulled over in a traffic stop by police, and during the Apr. 2, 2019 stop officers searched his vehicle after noticing a strong odor of marijuana.

Adams admitted to possessing a firearm. Adams was previously convicted, in 2010, for aggravated assault of a peace officer with a firearm.

Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Sam Crichton prosecuted Adams, who was defended by Sean Landry.