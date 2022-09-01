SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal magistrate pulled no punches Thursday in denying the release of a Bossier City police sergeant and his co-defendant, both of whom are accused of fraudulently obtaining prescription pain pills in an investigation prompted by a tip alleging the pair was also skimming money from police union fundraisers.

BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who is the head of the local police union and has occasionally served as a spokesman for the police department, was taken into federal custody Sunday along with his co-defendant Mitchell Morehead.

Sanford has remained on administrative leave from the police department since his arrest.

Both men are accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances (CDS). Federal prosecutors asked during their first court appearance on Monday that they be held over for Thursday’s hearing to determine whether there was probable cause to move forward with the case.

For almost an hour-and-a-half during Thursday’s hearing, FBI Special Agent Raquel Mobley testified about her investigation into reports of suspected embezzlement from the Bossier Police Union’s fundraising arm, actual audio tapes of Sanford and Morehead discussing the exchange of the illicit drugs obtained by Morehead, as well as the intimidation of a manager of a Bossier City apartment complex where Sanford worked security.

Defense attorney Sarah Giglio argued that Sanford would not be a flight risk and brought in several character witnesses. Among those testifying to Sanford’s standing in the community was Bossier NAACP President Lee Jeter, who said Sanford worked with him to bring the community together.

Sanford’s brother-in-law, Bill Bell, testified that Sanford was good to his wheelchair-bound mother, while Sanford’s sister testified she was close to her brother. Kay Bell said they watched LSU games together and cared for their mom together. She said she would be the custodian for Sanford if he was released until trial.

The judge, however, had a different opinion. In denying Sanford’s release, Hornsby acknowledged testimony regarding Sanford’s involvement in the community and good deeds, but said there was “no question” that there is convincing evidence that if Sanford was released on bond, he would pose a danger to the community and continue with his illegal behavior, which he called “flagrant abuses of power.”

“The Court can, and often does, take into account uncharged conduct,” Hornsby said, referencing earlier testimony from Agent Mobley, which included an audio tape of Sanford trying to get Morehead to erase his phone after Morehead called him early Sunday afternoon to tell him FBI agents were at the motel where he lived. Hornsby called that obstruction of justice. Those recordings also captured Sanford strongly admonishing Morehead not to talk to the police and promising to get him an attorney.

The judge also noted that there was a “significant amount of money” missing from the Bossier City police union, Sanford used a Bossier City police car to pick up illegally obtained prescription drugs and distributed those drugs to his wife.

Hornsby also denied Morehead’s release after testimony that Morehead mostly lived in motels and had moved around the country.

According to the affidavit for Sanford’s arrest, the Shreveport FBI office began investigating Sanford and Morehead in January after receiving several tips that they were running both real and fake fundraisers and taking money for personal use and that Sanford was illegally purchasing prescription pain pills from Morehead to feed his and his wife’s opioid addictions.

In court Thursday, Agent Mobley testified that she learned through her investigation that Morehead would call on local businesses to raise money for the police union as part of the embezzlement scheme, but as the investigation continued and wiretaps were authorized, it became obvious that Morehead also was obtaining prescription drugs for Sanford.

Investigators decided to move quickly in filing a criminal complaint to get the pair into custody and executed a search warrant for police union records at the police department on the day of the arrests in order to ensure they could get the records before Sanford had a chance to remove or destroy them.

Both Sanford and Morehead are scheduled to appear in federal court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Hornsby said they will be arraigned at that time if a federal grand jury has handed down an indictment by then.