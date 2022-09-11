FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar’s deadline to file an appeal brief following his child pornography conviction has been delayed for the third time.

On September 8, Duggar’s defense team submitted an unopposed motion for an extension of time to file its opening brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. The filing deadline for that brief has been extended twice already, on August 19 and July 28.

Duggar, 34, the former reality TV star, initially filed an appeal on June 6. The defense has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, sentencing and appeal process.

The filing stated that “Duggar respectfully requests an additional 21 days within which to file his opening brief.” Defense attorney Justin Gelfand also noted that he was finally able to meet with his client in Texas “after significant coordination with the Bureau of Prisons.”

“A substantive meeting with Duggar was a necessary prerequisite to finalizing Duggar’s opening brief so as to protect Duggar’s rights,” the motion stated. Gelfand added that this third request was “not intended to hinder or delay the proceedings.”

The defense also cited the length of the trial transcript and the complexity of the possible issues on appeal as relevant factors, as they have done in their previous extension requests.

“Duggar does not anticipate any further requests for additional time to file his opening brief,” the motion said.

The court granted the request on September 9, pushing the filing deadline back to October 3. The most recent deadline was September 12.

Duggar was unanimously found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville in December 2021. He is currently serving a 151-month federal prison sentence at FCI Seagoville outside of Dallas.