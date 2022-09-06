Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Off and on for almost two hours Tuesday afternoon, the jury in the murder trial of DeWayne Watkins watched bodycam video from the Shreveport Police Department K-9 team that ultimately took the double-murder suspect into custody after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff.

DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Watkins, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her 44-year-old husband, Kelly Jose, whose charred bodies were found near midnight in a burning car in the driveway of a vacant house in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Watkins shot Kelly and Heather Jose after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent and withdrew money from an ATM for him, and then burned their bodies in an attempt to destroy evidence.

SPD Cpl. Gregory Gagneaux was at the scene with SPD K-9 Officer Geus (pronounced “Juice”) on the night Watkins was captured, two days after the murders.

Sounds of a helicopter flying overhead, the motor of the armored vehicle at the scene, as well as periodic barks from K-9 Officer Geus pierced the silence in the darkened courtroom Tuesday as Watkins, the jury, and the families of both victims watched as police tried to coerce Watkins from the house where he took refuge after the Joses were slain.

The house, just a couple of blocks down from where the Joses’ bodies were found, was surrounded by Shreveport police, along with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

When officers first arrived at the house in the 3600 block of Penick Street, there were at least five people inside, including Shawanna Hughes, who lived there, her teenage son, her daughter Korinity Hughes, then 16, Shawanna Hughes’s ex-boyfriend and Cornity’s father, Kareem Hughes, and Watkins.

Last week, Kareem Hughes testified that Watkins is his cousin. He said he and his daughter had walked from where they lived in the 3400 block of Darien Street to Shawanna Hughes’s house to pick up Korinity’s disability check and had only been there a short time when law enforcement showed up and surrounded the house.

Initially, when police knocked on the door, Shawanna Hughes opened it, but then quickly shut it. After a half-hour or so, Shawanna, her son, and Kareem came outside. Korinity testified that she stayed inside with her cousin because she was concerned about him.

Watkins first tried to hide in the attic but fell through the ceiling, according to last week’s testimony from several witnesses who were inside the house. Later, according to Korinity’s testimony, Watkins lifted a vent in the floor to go under the house.

Gagneaux, who along with Geus was at the side at the house, could see Watkins drop down from the floor to the crawl space under the house but each time he lowered his legs, Geus would begin to bark and up Watkins’ legs would go.

Several times during the video, the voice of SPD Sgt. Briana Rivera, who at the time was part of SPD’s hostage negotiation team, could be heard over a loudspeaker trying to coax Watkins to give himself up.

Watkins never responded, but after law enforcement officers were sure he was the only one left in the house, they pumped in tear gas, which convinced Watkins it was time to go.

Gagneaux and Geus, who had moved their position, saw Watkins jump from the window and gave chase, but Watkins scaled an eight-foot fence and Gagneaux was unable to lift Geus over it.

The officer said the house next door had a four-foot chain link fence and he was trying to see if there was anything back there. The neighbors, who had been watching the evening’s events, invited Gagneaux and Geus to go through their house and out into the backyard.

There, Geus jumped over the fence and went behind a shed with his nose to the ground, Gagneaux said at that point, Geus had picked up human scent.

Geus then disappeared behind a fallen oak tree and found Watkins hiding in a hollow of the dead tree.

The video, though dark, became rich with voices and barks as police yelled for Watkins to show his hands and Watkins yelled, “Get the dog, get the dog!” This back and forth went on for several seconds before Watkins was finally restrained.

When officers were finally able to take Watkins into custody, they took him to Shreveport Fire Department EMTs who treated him for a dog bite before he was taken to jail.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday.

Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty but Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart reversed course in early 2021, taking the death penalty option off the table in an effort to move the case along.