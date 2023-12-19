Editor’s note: This story was modified to reflect the degree of felony – not the ages of the children listed in the investigation.
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a Joaquin woman turned herself in Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon of Joaquin is facing charges of:
- Indecency with a child (F-3; felony third-degree)
- Sexual assault, involving a (F-2; felony second-degree)
- Improper relationship between educator and student, also involving a (F-2; felony second-degree)
The SCSO said Ramon’s arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation. They booked her into the Shelby County Jail, and she is awaiting arraignment by a Shelby County Magistrate.
Authorities said the investigation is extensive and ongoing.