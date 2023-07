SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an early morning shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Ridgeway Avenue near Nadene Street and Hiawatha Drive. According to CPSO, the location was rented through Airbnb and used for a party.

An unidentified male was fatally injured, and police detained several people for questioning.

This investigation is ongoing.