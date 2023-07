HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Hallsville Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Walker’s Road around 8:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found Kevin Rogers had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting. They say more details may be released as they become available.