SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Police Officer was struck by a car Thursday night while assisting a motorist whose car was immobilized.

Shreveport police say they were called to Interstate 20 near Heare Avenue around 10:40 p.m. to assist a driver whose car was stopped in the middle of the interstate.

An SPD Sergeant responded to assist the driver and parked their marked police unit in the middle lane with emergency lights activated. Police say the SPD vehicle was struck from behind at approximately 11:20 p.m. by a 2017 Toyota Tundra, pushing the police car into the interstate’s concrete barrier.

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and brought the sergeant to Ochsner LSU Medical Center for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Tundra was identified as Garry Luke Hicks. Officers on the scene believed Hicks was showing impairment and detained him. SPD booked Hicks into Shreveport City Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular negligent injury.