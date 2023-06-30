SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Department is holding a DWI checkpoint in Shreveport this holiday weekend.

“We in public service, law enforcement, and judicial system put forth a lot of effort to make our city as safe as it possibly can,” SPD Chief Wayne Smith said.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on July 1, SPD will arrange a checkpoint to take impaired drivers off the road.

SPD has arrested 347 people for impaired driving just this year, which is a record number. Chief Wayne Smith says this is a big reason why they are taking action.

“So please, do not become a part of this year’s statistic,” Smith said.

“The impaired person, most of the time, has been told by somebody they are with that it is not safe for them to drive,” said Cpl. Darryl Council, SPD DWI Unit. “Yet, they do it anyway.”

Drivers above the .08% limit will be charged with driving while intoxicated.

“If you get caught by one of these men or women that are out there trying to catch you and you find yourself in an orange jumpsuit at CCC, you’ve got one person to blame for that,” said Sheriff Steve Prator, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “And that’s you.”

This selfish act puts countless innocent lives at risk.

“And if you are choosing to drink alcohol, you know while you’re celebrating, just to of course designate a sober driver if you’re having to leave your location,” said Erin Buchanan, La. Department of Transportation.