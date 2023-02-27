Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish narcotics agents are asking the public to be on the lookout for some very specific types of candy wrappers.

DaMarquez Mitchell, 31, was arrested by members of the United States Marshal’s Task Force for possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Image: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

A drug investigation led Caddo Parish narcotics agents to conduct a search warrant in the 1900 block of Nicholson Street in December of 2022, where 1,393 grams of marijuana, 16 packs of watermelon THC gummies, a handgun, and a stolen AR-15 were found, as was preprinted packaging for marijuana that looked like candy but was marked “Stoney Patch.”

Authorities have estimated the street value of the narcotics to be around $14,000.

Mitchell has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for outstanding warrants.

The public is being asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 if they see candy wrappers with the following markings: Stoner Patch, or Stoney Patch.