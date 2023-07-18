IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and Idabel Police Department arrested a man accused of arson and murdering his brother.
Officers responded to a house fire Thursday, July 13 near Northwest 9th Street and Leflore Avenue and discovered the body of Harold Stout.
The next day Idabel police interviewed Stout’s brother, Mark Stout. Investigators learned Harold died during an argument with his brother on July 12.
Officers arrested Mark and booked him into the McCurtain County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson.