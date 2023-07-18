IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and Idabel Police Department arrested a man accused of arson and murdering his brother.

Officers responded to a house fire Thursday, July 13 near Northwest 9th Street and Leflore Avenue and discovered the body of Harold Stout.

Mark Stout suspected for murdering brother, arson in Idabel (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

Officers investigate murder, arson in Idabel, suspect Mark Stout arrested (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

Mark Stout facing charges for murder, arson in Idabel (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

The next day Idabel police interviewed Stout’s brother, Mark Stout. Investigators learned Harold died during an argument with his brother on July 12.

Officers arrested Mark and booked him into the McCurtain County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson.