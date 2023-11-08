HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ongoing investigation underway in Claiborne Parish led to the arrest of a police sergeant with the Homer Police Department.

According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old HPD Sergeant Arnold Stephenson was arrested on Monday, November 6 by LSP BOI BCFO (Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office) Detectives.

The sergeant’s arrest came on the heels of an investigation into a complaint of excessive force against HPD that led to the arrest of Chief Elvan “Van” McDaniel for aggravated battery and malfeasance in connection to a 2022 arrest. McDaniel was also arrested on Monday.

Stephenson was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center where he faces one count of possession of Schedule I narcotics and another for illegal carrying of weapons.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Additional information will be provided through coordination with Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office and LSP BOI BCFO.