All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Shreveport man struck by a vehicle after investigators say the crash resulted from domestic abuse.

Officers say Braylon Franklin appeared to have been struck by a vehicle when they responded to a hit-and-run report on the 1300 block of Youree Dr. Sunday. Officials say Franklin had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle and told police the woman drove away afterward.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered Franklin was allegedly beating the woman. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Franklin was choking and punching the woman on top of her vehicle. Police say Franklin also broke her cell phone.

According to police, the woman was able to get out of Franklin’s grasp and into her vehicle. She reportedly sped away as Franklin attempted to pull her from the vehicle, which led to his injuries.

Franklin was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Police arrested him afterward and charged him with domestic abuse battery with strangulation and an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

The SPD asks that anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse reach out for help. Project Celebration provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse in the Shreveport Bossier area. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.